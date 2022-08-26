Taiwan restaurant chains eye US market post-COVID

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Well-known restaurant chains in Taiwan are vigorously expanding their presence in the U.S. market after a hiatus due to the COVID pandemic.

La Kaffa Group, which owns brands including the handmade drink chain Chatime, announced Thursday (Aug. 25) it is opening a new Duan Chun Zhen beef noodle store in Northern California on Saturday. It will be the second outlet in the state after the first one opened in Silicon Valley last year, which has reported stellar sales despite the virus raging, wrote CNA.

Lin Tzu-heng (林子恒), general manager of La Kaffa’s subsidiary Kingza International Corporate, said beef noodle is an iconic delicacy of Taiwan and Duan Chun Zhen has become a popular choice for local food delivery services. Silicon Valley boasts a vibrant Chinese culinary scene and the new restaurant aims to ride the wave of local affection for the noodle meal.

Duan Chun Zhen plans to make inroads into Canada and the U.K. too, eyeing a total of 10 overseas stores by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, Bafang Yunji, another well-known Taiwanese restaurant chain for dumplings and pot stickers, is expected to add two new stores in Southern California next year, bringing the total to eight in the U.S. Its tentacles will reach North California in 2024, according to CNA.

Other brands such as coffeehouse Louisa Coffee and Japanese-style barbecue restaurant Hutong Yakiniku are also making forays into the U.S. in the near future.