Students in Malaysia show interest in Taiwan’s vocational schools

Deputy Education Minister Lio Mon-chi visits University of Malaya

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/08/26 17:32
Taiwan promotes its higher education in Malaysia. 

Taiwan promotes its higher education in Malaysia.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan held an in-person higher-education fair in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur for the first time in three years, reports said Friday (Aug. 26).

Vocational schools were especially popular with youths visiting the fair, according to Deputy Education Minister Lio Mon-chi (劉孟奇). He led 81 educational institutions from Taiwan to take part in the event, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported.

In addition, the official also led a delegation of university presidents to visit the University of Malaya, the Southeast Asian country’s top state educational institution. The college signed cooperation agreements with 150 schools in Taiwan, according to Lio.

He told local media that Taiwan’s vocational education could form a model for Malaysia, which showed vivid interest in further developing its own similar sector. The fair presented 48 colleges and 33 science and technology universities to the public.

Malaysia is one of 18 countries in South and Southeast Asia identified by Taiwan’s government in 2016 as targets for a “New Southbound Policy” designed to intensify relations in a range of fields, from trade to culture and education.
