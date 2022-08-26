Taiwan welcomes return of Cross Penghu Bay Swim after COVID hiatus

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The annual Cross Penghu Bay Swim will return this weekend on Sunday (Aug. 28) after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

At a promotional event on Friday (Aug. 26), Penghu County Councilor Wang Kuo-yu (王國裕) welcomed visitors and athletes back to Penghu Bay after the hiatus. This year’s event will mark the 20th anniversary of the Cross Penghu Bay Swim, per CNA.

Around 1,200 athletes are expected to join the event, which features three separate swimming challenges: A 500-meter challenge, a 2,000m challenge, and a 5,000m challenge.

For the 500m challenge, swimmers will start at the beach in front of the Aquatic Center on Magong Island and swim to Xiying Rainbow Bridge. At the bridge, they will turn back and swim toward the beach in front of Penghu Guanyin Temple Recreation Area.

Participants in the 2,000m challenge will follow the same route, but they will swim under the bridge and out into the bay for 1,500m before returning.

For those taking up the 5,000m challenge, they will begin on the opposite side of the bay at the Chih-tung Fishing Harbor in Xiyu Township. After swimming across Penghu Bay, they will finish their swim at the Penghu Guanyin Temple Recreation Area with the other athletes.

In the past, the Cross Penghu Bay Swim has attracted over 20,000 people to Penghu County. The oldest person to have participated was an 87-year-old named Hong Tie-nan (洪鐵男), while the youngest was a 7-year-old named Chen Chi-we (陳棋薇), per the CNA report.

For more information on the Cross Penghu Bay Swim, check out the event page.