Meet Greater South 2022 expo highlights southern Taiwan startups

KAOHSIUNG (Taiwan News) — The 2022 Meet Greater South 5G AIoT expo is taking place at the Kaohsiung Exhibition Center on Aug. 26 and 27.

This year’s event looks to build on the momentum from last December’s expo and support the growing startup ecosystem in the southern part of the country. More than 250 companies, many from the south, are taking part in the expo, which features several pavilions, more than 65 pitch presentations, and over 23 matchmaking events.

At a media event on Thursday (Aug. 25) night, National Development Council Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) and Kaohsiung City Government Economic Development Bureau Deputy Director-General Kao Chen-yuan (高鎮遠) spoke with a group of startups and press. Kung talked about the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead for Taiwanese startups as the country strives for net-zero emissions by 2050, in addition to discussing the different ways the government is investing in startups around the country.



(Taiwan News photo)

Meanwhile, Kao pointed out how Kaohsiung has over the past two years focused on developing its semiconductor industry, in addition to 5G and AIoT sectors. Kao also noted the city set up the Digital Art Kaohsiung United Office (DAKUO), a co-working space to help startups.

Meet Greater South features seven themes this year, including 5G and AIoT, blockchain, digital content and experience technology, food-related technology, marketing technology and new commerce, green technology, and new businesses.



(Taiwan News photo)