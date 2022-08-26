Chinese blockade could force Taiwan to surrender

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China could impose a blockade to pressure Taiwan into capitulation rather than engaging in an all-out war, a New York Times (NYT) report has said.

By dispatching ships and submarines near Taiwan’s ports, Beijing could block cargo vessels from entering and leaving. It could use warplanes and missiles to maintain air superiority over Taiwan to counter a possible intervention by the U.S. and its allies, the report said.

In a full blockade, China could try to shoot down enemy planes with surface-to-air missiles and may even launch missiles at U.S. bases in Guam and Japan. It could also use propaganda, disinformation, and cyberwarfare to boost domestic support and spread doubt and fear amongst Taiwanese and around the world.

“Even a limited blockade would threaten one of the world’s busiest trade routes,” according to the report. China’s military strategists believe such a strategy allows the ability to “tighten or loosen a noose around Taiwan.”

Given Taiwan’s heavy reliance on imported fuel and food, this strategy would have a devastating impact.

China has ramped up live-fire military drills in response to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan in early August. Though the exercises are large-scale and intimidating, they do not include China’s most advanced military assets and are not considered “a full-scale rehearsal,” according to NYT.

“The political aspect of what they do is sometimes more important than the actual training that they’re undertaking,” NYT quoted Drew Thompson, a senior fellow at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy in Singapore, as saying.

Chinese military aircraft have been crossing the median line of the Taiwan Strait more often. In the first three weeks of August, Beijing sent more than 600 warplanes into or near Taiwan’s air defense identification zone, in an attempt to establish a new normal.

“I think they have shown their intentions, encircling Taiwan and countering foreign intervention,” NYT quoted Ou Si-fu, a research fellow at the Institute for National Defense and Security Research, as saying.

As China's military threats increase, so too have Taiwan's efforts to boost its defense capabilities. It has been sending combat patrol aircraft, naval ships, and deploying shore-based missile systems to monitor all nearby Chinese aircraft and warships.

The Taiwan Cabinet also approved a national defense budget of NT$586.3 billion (US$19.4 billion) for 2023, a nearly 14% increase from last year. This budget increase will allow for the production of new domestically-made naval vessels and missiles.

The National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology has said it will double its annual missile production to 500, reports said Saturday (Aug. 13). This production increase will include more Sky Sword II, Sky Bow III, Hsiung Feng III, Hsiung Feng II, Hsiung Sheng, and Wan Chien missiles.

Additionally, the Ministry of National Defense said the armed forces have completed the development of a remote-controlled drone defense system. It expects to have the UAV defense system deployed in 2023, with facilities on Taiwan's outer islands to be established first.