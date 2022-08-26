US senator meets Taiwanese president as tensions with China rise

US Senator Marsha Blackburn met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen Friday at the presidential office, in the latest act of defiance by Washington against Beijing.

"The United States remains steadfast in preserving freedom around the globe, and will not tolerate efforts to undermine our nation and our allies," Blackburn said in a tweet.

"In recent times, many public figures from a broad spectrum of US society have visited Taiwan. These warm acts of kindness and firm demonstrations of support have reinforced Taiwan's determination to defend itself," Tsai said.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was the highest ranking US official to visit Taiwan earlier this month, followed by five other lawmakers a week later. Pelosi’s trip immediately raised tensions with China. "These developments demonstrate how authoritarian countries are disrupting and threatening the world order," said Tsai, bringing up Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

During her three-day visit, Blackburn is also due to meet with the head of Taiwan's National Security Council.

Increasing tensions with China

China claims Taiwan as its own territory and launched massive military drills after Pelosi’s visit. It has warned of military aggression if provoked by the United States. While Washington has no formal ties with Taiwan, it is bound by law to provide it with the means to defend itself.

“It is important indeed that freedom-loving nations support Taiwan as they seek to preserve their independence and their freedom," said Blackburn, a Republican from Tennessee who sits on the Senate Commerce and Armed Services committees.

Tsai also said she was happy to see Taiwanese semiconductor companies investing in the United States.

"We also look forward to working with the United States to strengthen cooperation on semiconductors and other high-tech sectors and jointly respond to the economic challenges of the post-pandemic era," the Taiwanese leaders said.

Tsai said Taiwan would like to be "further integrated" into the Biden administration's new Indo-Pacific Economic Framework.

Blackburn arrived in Taipei late Thursday after visiting Fiji, the Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea as the US tries to expand its influence in the region.

This week, Taiwan hosted two Japanese lawmakers and expects to host British and Canadian parliamentarians later this year.

Taiwan separated from China after the 1949 civil war and have no official relations, but are strong trade partners.

