Australia: Former judge to oversee Morrison secret appointments inquiry

Australia named former High Court judge Virginia Bell to head up an inquiry into how former Prime Minister Scott Morrison was able to appoint himself, in secret, to several ministries during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bell will examine how Morrison appointed himself to numerous government departments including health, finance, treasury and home affairs.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Bell is due to deliver her report by November 25.

What has current Prime Minister Albanese said about the inquiry?

Albanese told reporters, "We need to have a quick and appropriate inquiry, which is not about the politics, but about how this happened, why it happened, who knew about it."

He added, "It's important so that people can have confidence in our parliamentary democracy," which he said had been tested by Morrison's self-appointments.

Albanese said the inquiry was necessary "to ensure that this can never happen again."

In advice earlier this week, Australia's solicitor general said Morrison's secret appointments "fundamentally undermined" governmental responsibility even if legally permissible.

Morrison did not tell colleagues or the public, which found out only after Morrison left office.

Albanese said Morrison and other former ministers could potentially be compelled to provide evidence.

What has Morrison said?

Morrison has said the chaos of the pandemic made it necessary for him to take on "emergency powers."

In a defiant public appearance when the scandal first hit, Morrison said, "I was steering the ship in the middle of the tempest."

Three former ministers have challenged Morrison's explanation.

ar/sms (AFP, Reuters)