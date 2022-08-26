Biosensors Market 2022 by Companies, Key Applications, Competitors Analysis, New Technology, Trends, and Forecast 2030

The global biosensors market size was estimated at US$ 22 billion in 2020. The global biosensor market is forecast to reach US$ 48 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol132

Biosensors are medical devices comprised of the signal transducer and a reader device. Biosensors help detect the presence of a biomolecule or a microorganism in the body. The applications of the biosensors are helpful in food & beverages, environmental monitoring, home care diagnostic industry.

Factors Influencing

The profitable applications of electrochemical biosensors in food analysis and disease diagnosis are forecast to fuel the growth of the global biosensors market.

A rapidly growing range of diabetes patients is fueling the demand for glucometers. The clinical applications of glucose biosensors for the diagnosis of diabetes mellitus would increase in demand. Diabetes necessitates precise control over blood glucose levels. Moreover, Blood-glucose biosensors’ home use is growing at a rapid pace. As a result, glucometers-based electrochemical biosensor technology is expected to be in demand during the analysis period. World Health Organization (WHO) indicates that the worldwide diabetes cases grew from 108 million in 1980 to 422 million in 2014. Furthermore, International Diabetes Federation (IDF) indicates that approximately 425 million adults suffered from diabetes in 2017. The data is expected to reach 629 million by 2045, globally.

Due to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, the global biosensor market is anticipated to fuel in the coming years.

The growing necessity for miniature diagnostic devices forecasts to provide profitable opportunities to the market players during the forecast period.

Due to continuous technological advancements, the adoption of biosensors is expected to surge in the coming years.

The high cost of the biosensors anticipates slowing down the market growth during the prediction period.

Geographic Analysis

Geographically, North America registered the maximum revenue in the global biosensors market. The adoption of wearable biosensors is increasing due to the pervasiveness of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and excess weight-associated disorders.

Rising investment in R&D activities to fulfill the varying demands of the population is expected to fuel the growth of the regional market for the biosensors.

The rising geriatric population presents a significant contribution to the growth of the global biosensors market. The geriatric population can easily get affected by the chronic diseases. As a result, the demand for biosensors from the geriatric population is forecast to accelerate during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is projected to witness notable growth in the global biosensors market. The rapidly expanding geriatric population in the region is expected to be the major factor driving the market growth.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol132

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the global biosensors market. As the COVID-19 cases surged rapidly, the adoption of biosensors also increased to detect the disease accurately.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Wearable Biosensors

Non- Wearable Biosensors

By Technology

Electrochemical Biosensors

Optical Biosensors

Piezoelectric Biosensors

Thermal Biosensors

Nanomechanical Biosensors

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report):-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol132

Competitors in the Market

DowDuPont

Roche Diagnostics

Johnson & Johnson

Abbott Laboratories

Siemens Healthcare

Nova Biomedical Corp.

ACON Laboratories, Inc.

LifeSensors Inc.

Medtronic Inc.

Biacore

Thermo-Fisher Scientific

Other prominent players

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol132

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/