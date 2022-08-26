Electric Motor Market Analysis 2022 Global Industry Size, Trends, Competitive Landscape by Key Segmentation, Outlook To 2030

The global electric motor market size was US$110 billion in 2020. The global electric motor market is expected to reach US$179 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

An electric motor is a machine that turns electric energy into mechanical energy. The interaction between the motor’s magnetic field and electric current in a wire winding generates force in the form of torque imparted to the motor’s shaft in most electric motors.

Electric motors are incredibly useful in today’s world. To name a few uses, they can be found in vacuum cleaners, computer printers, fax machines, dishwashers, subway systems, video cassette recorders, machine tools, printing presses, cars, sewage treatment plants, and water pumping stations.

Factors Influencing

The global electric motor market is expected to gain traction due to the growing compliance for energy-efficient electric motors. Due to the applications of electric motors in electric vehicles, the demand for the device is continuously increasing. Electric vehicles are getting popular due to growing concerns over air pollution. Moreover, a surge in oil prices has altered the outlook of the automobile industry. Thus the global electric motor market is expected to witness significant opportunities in the coming years.

Regulations such as the Minimum Energy Performance Standards (MEPS) are driving the global market for energy-efficient electric motors.

Material handling systems are the primary consumers of fractional horsepower (FHP) motors, resulting in increased demand around the world.

The growing applications and advancements variety of electric motors would exponentially enhance the growth of the global electric motor market.

On the contrary, high setup costs associated with electric motors are forecast to slow down the growth of the global electric motor market.

Geographical Analysis

Regionally, the electric motor market in the Asia-Pacific region would observe the maximum growth during the forecast period.

The region is witnessing high adoption of electric motors in the manufacturing of passengers and commercial cars. Asia Pacific countries are shifting toward internet-based industrial activities. The region’s automobile industry is likewise booming, which will present promising growth opportunities for the market players.

Apart from that, the global electric motor market would witness significant growth in North America because of the rapid expansion of the aircraft industry.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Supply chains disruption had the most immediate impact on the global electric motor market. Industry executives observed delivery and construction delays because countries have shut down industries to halt the spread of coronavirus. Moreover, the lack of workers also declined the activities. Many of the components and parts used in the production of electric motors come from China, the United States, and portions of Europe. Manufacturing interruptions in China and the United States could lead to a big drop in the electric motor market.

Competitors in the Market

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

AMETEK, Inc.

Franklin Electric Co., Inc.

ASMO Co. Ltd.

Denso Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

SL Montevideo Technology, Inc.

Siemens AG

ABB Ltd.

ARC Systems, Inc.

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

Based on type

AC

DC

Based on power rating

<1 KW

1-2.2 KW

2-375 KW

>375 KW

Based on output power

<1 HP

>1 HP

Based on rotor type

Inner Rotor

Outer Rotor

Based on end-user

Industrial

Residential

Commercial

Agriculture

Transportation

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

