Conversational AI Market 2022-2030 Pin-Point Analysis and Future Growth Strategies

The global conversational AI market anticipates reaching US$ 32billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19% during the forecast period from 2021-2030. The global conversational AI market size was estimated at ~US$5.72 billion in 2020.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol177

Conversational AI consists of a set of technologies that enables automated messaging and speech applications. The technologies are used to build interaction between computers and humans.

Factors Influencing

Several factors have fueled the growth of the global conversational AI market, including rising demand for AI-powered customer support services, increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions in various segments for customer service. Moreover, continuously growing government investment in AI-based technologies would further boost the growth of the market during the analysis period. The market is witnessing the growing adoption of conversational AI tools/chatbots for enhancing the customer interaction experience. Moreover, the integration of chatbots for client engagement would potentially boost the growth of the global conversational AI market during the analysis period.

On the contrary, the high deployment cost of AI-powered chatbots together with accuracy concerns related to the use of technology, would negatively impact the adoption of the technologies. Thus, it can impact the growth of the global conversational AI market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global conversational AI market. The regional contribution is expected to develop due to the presence of prominent players such as Oracle Corporation, Google LLC, International Business Machines Corporation, and Microsoft Corporation in the region. Moreover, the market is witnessing a growing number of investments for advancements in machine learning and natural language processing (NLP) in the region. Thus, the rapid technological advancements and government initiatives to promote AI-based technologies would positively enhance the market growth during the analysis period.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol177

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The sudden onset of the COVID-19 pandemic negatively influenced the growth of IT infrastructure. This, in turn, impacted the growth of the overall market during the pandemic period. The decline in the market growth is attributed to the abrupt decrease in hardware supply and reduced manufacturing capacity. Businesses providing solutions and services also witnessed a temporary slowdown, which halted the overall activities. However, the growing use of collaborative applications, analytics, security solutions, and artificial intelligence (AI) is expected to recover the market growth during the analysis period.

Market Segmentation

By Component

Platform

Services

Training and Consulting

System Integration and Testing

Support and Maintenance

By Type

IVA

Chatbots

By Deployment Mode

On-Premises

Cloud

By Technology

ML and Deep Learning

NLP

ASR

By End-User

BFSI

Retail & E-commerce

Healthcare & Life Science

Travel & Hospitality

Telecom

Media & Entertainment

Others

Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report):-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol177

Based on region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Competitors in the Market

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Artificial Solutions Holding ASH AB

Baidu, Inc.

Conversica Inc.

Haptik

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Google LLC

SAP ERP

Other prominent players

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol177

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/