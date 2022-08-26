Compressor Market Projected to Grow at a Steady Pace During 2022-2030

The global compressor market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the forecast period from 2022-2030.

The global compressor market is forecast to grow due to several factors like increasing automotive industries in developing countries. The global market will also witness significant growth, owing to the high demand for positive displacement compressors in the market.

Compressors are mechanical devices used to compress air and seal it for further use. The growing use of multistage compressors and rising demand for gas or steam turbines would boost the growth of the global compressor market during the forecast period. Multistage compressors are profitable because of their precise speed management and low noise properties.

Moreover, the increasing demand for motor vehicles would escalate the requirement of energy resourceful systems. Moreover, growing gas pipeline networks and increasing alternatives of piston compressors with screw compressors are forecast to enhance the growth of the global compressor market.

Elevating crude oil prices and growing requirements of HVAC equipment would also prompt the growth of the compressor market. The growing crude oil prices would exceed the demand for natural gas. Thus, it will increase the demand for compressors.

Apart from that, the market players are expected to have several growth opportunities, owing to the growing automotive industries in several regions and rising demand for eco-friendly compressors.

On the contrary, the high initial cost of the devices will act as a major restraint in the growth of the global market.

Geographic Overview

Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region is forecast to dominate the market during the forecast period. The region is witnessing significant growth and is expected to present maximum contribution in the upcoming years. Government support and growing industrialization would prompt rapid development in countries such as India and China. Moreover, the governments of these countries have taken various initiatives, such as Made in India and Made in China 2025, to promote the use of country-made products. Thus, the growing industrialization would prompt the growth of the global compressor market.

Furthermore, the presence of prominent players in the region forecasts to fuel the growth of the regional market. The use of natural gas is growing in the region. As a result, it will amplify the growth of the global compressor market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic had negatively impacted the global compressor market. India and China witnessed a severe impact of the outbreak. Both the regions had to halt the industrial activities due to the rapid spread of the virus. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted the growth of the market in the dominating region.

Apart from that, other countries also witnessed supply chain disruption and the unavailability of raw materials. These two reasons slowed down the trade activities.

Prominent Market Players

Atlas Copco AB (Europe)

Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. (United States)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan)

Sulzer (Europe)

Hitachi (Japan)

Kaeser Kompressoren SE (Germany)

Toyota Industries Corporation (Japan)

Danfoss (Europe)

Ingersoll-Rand plc (United Kingdom)

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

By Type

Positive displacement

Dynamic compressors.

By Portability

Portable

Stationary

By Lubrication Type

Oil-Free

Oil-Flooded

By Pressure

Ultra-Low-Pressure

High-pressure

Medium-pressure

Low-pressure

Hyper-pressure.

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

