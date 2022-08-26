Digital Signature Market Geographical Segmentation By Forecast Revenue 2022-2030

The global digital signature market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.9% during the forecast period from 2022-2030.

The global digital signature technology is driven by its beneficial factors across the globe. This technology is efficient for fixing interference-related issues in digital impersonation and communication.

The technology is widely adopted by business organizations to certify their content and only allow authorized people to look at it. Apart from that, the global digital signature market is expected to gain traction, owing to the growing security measures taken by organizations.

Apart from that, government-aided initiatives to boost data security are expected to sustain the growth of the global digital signature industry. Marketing is witnessing a rapid adoption of digital signatures by business organizations. With the use of digital signatures, enterprises can now easily send legal and business documents. Moreover, a digital signature eliminates the chances of a fraudulent act. The bio-metric-based signature technology is witnessed to be safer than traditional methods. Apart from that, the pattern of the digital signature cannot be copied. As a result, these advantages are expected to boost the growth of the market.

BFSI industry is widely adopting digital signatures to protect its data from fraud. The growing era of digital activities, such as internet banking, mobile banking, and stock trading has prompted the use of digital signatures.

On the contrary, stringent norms by authorities are forecast to drive uncertainties concerning digital signatures. The inconsistency among several digital signature technologies is forecast to slow down the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Geographic Overview

Geographically, North America is leading by holding the maximum share in the digital signature market. The regional market has contributed with the maximum revenue and is expected to register the same contribution during the forecast period. The regional market is witnessing increasing demand for digital signatures from government and private sectors. Moreover, strict cyber regulations would prompt the growth of the market in the region.

Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific is expected to grow its contribution to the growth of the global digital signature market. Various small, medium and large enterprises are adopting digital technologies to protect their data from frauds.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the growth of various industries. However, the terror of infection surged the need for internet-related activities. During the pandemic, people were more dependent on the internet for completing their tasks, performing a transaction, and sharing files. Thus the demand for digital signatures and related technologies severely increased during the pandemic.

Moreover, businesses shift their operation to online mode during the pandemic, which increased the use of digital signatures and other technologies. It was beneficial for businesses to securely share files and allow file access to the authorized person.

Competition in the Market

Adobe Systems, Inc (United States)

Microsoft Corporation (United States)

Docusign, Inc. (United States)

Entrust Datacard Corp (United States)

Gemalto, Inc (Europe)

IdenTrust, Inc (United States)

International Business solutions LLC (North America)

Kofax Limited (United States)

Korea SYSTEM’s TECH Inc (Asia)

Secured Signing Limited

Oracle Corporation (United States)

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

Based on component:

Solution

Services

Based on solutions:

Software

Hardware

Based on deployment mode:

Cloud

On-premises

Based on organization size:

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Based on vertical:

BFSI

Government and Defense

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Legal

Real Estate

Education

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

