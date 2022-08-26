Taiwan adds 26,409 local COVID cases, records longest interval for MIS-C diagnosis

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed 26,409 local COVID cases on Friday (Aug. 26), 352 imported cases, and 45 deaths.

The number of local cases increased by 17% from the same period last week, showing a rising trend as expected, a CECC official said at the daily press briefing.

Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC's medical response division, said there were three new cases of young children suffering multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) after a COVID-19 infection. All of them are aged under 5, including a 2-year-old girl who tested positive on May 10 and developed fever, diarrhea, conjunctivitis among other symptoms 96 days after her initial infection — marking the longest interval between initial exposure and developing MIS-C.

As of Friday, 115 children have been diagnosed with MIS-C after their COVID-19 infections.

Local cases

Local cases included 11,988 males, 14,415 females, and six cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s.

New Taipei City reported 5,680 cases, followed by 3,041 in Taipei City, 2,994 in Taichung City, 2,954 in Taoyuan City, 2,102 in Kaohsiung City, 1,623 in Tainan City, 1,084 in Changhua County, 865 in Hsinchu County, 779 in Hsinchu City, 755 in Miaoli County, 671 in Pingtung County, 606 in Yilan County, 595 in Yunlin County, 511 in Hualien County, 495 in Keelung City, 397 in Chiayi County, 394 in Nantou County, 279 in Chiayi City, 262 in Taitung County, 144 in Penghu County, 121 in Kinmen County, and 56 in Lienchiang County.

COVID deaths

The 45 deaths announced on Friday included 21 males and 24 females ranging in age from their 40s to 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, 43 of them had a history of chronic disease, and 29 had not received the third dose of a COVID vaccine. Their dates of diagnosis and death ranged from May 18 to Aug. 24.

Imported cases

The 352 imported cases included 183 males and 169 females, ranging in age from under 5 to their 80s.

Total COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has confirmed 5,168,997 cases, of which 5,142,518 were local and 26,425 were imported. So far, 9,773 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 16 deaths reported among imported cases.