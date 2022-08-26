Computer on Module Market Growth, Size, Demand, Trends, Insights, Analysis and Forecast 2022-2027

The publisher has been monitoring the Computer on Module Market and it is poised to grow by $334.67 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. The report on the computer on module market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising need for faster product development and growth of IIoT.

The computer on module market analysis includes standard, CPU architecture, application segments, and geographic landscape.



The computer on module market is segmented as below:

By Standard

COM Express

SMARC

Qseven

ETX

Others

By CPU architecture

ARM

x86

Others

By Application

Industrial automation

Medical

Transportation

Entertainment

Others

By Geographical Landscape

Europe

APAC

North America

South America

MEA

This study identifies the increasing use of drones across many applications as one of the prime reasons driving the computer on module market growth during the next few years.

The report on computer on module market covers the following areas:

Computer on module market sizing

Computer on module market forecast

Computer on module market industry analysis

The publisher’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading computer on module market vendors that include AAEON Technology Inc., Advantech Co. Ltd., congatec GmbH, DFI Inc., Digi International Inc., Emerson Electric Co., EUROTECH Spa, Kontron S and T AG, Portwell Technology, Inc., and Radisys Corp. Also, the computer on module market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research – both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

