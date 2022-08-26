Portable Bluetooth Speakers Market Trend | Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2030

Global Portable Bluetooth Speakers Market to reach USD $billion by 2027. Global Portable Bluetooth Speakers Market is valued approximately USD $billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview-

Increasing demand for online streaming apps, services and increasing demand for technology and new innovations by market players are factors contributing to the portable Bluetooth speakers market growth. For instance: JBL GO 2 Bluetooth speakers with designed waterproofing technology were introduced in May 2018 by Harman International Industries, Inc.

In November 2018, IMS Mercantiles Pvt. Ltd. unveiled its Digitek Portable Trolley Bluetooth Speakers Mivi, which comes in three water-resistant model types: Dubbed Octave, Moonstone, and Raom. However, increase in the number of substitutes such as cords, headphones and increased competition from the existing and new players in the market impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, increasing urbanization and increasing disposable income is likely to increase the growth of the market in the forecasting period.

The regional analysis of global Portable Bluetooth Speakers market includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World for analysis and estimation, North America is a significant region in terms of market share, across the world owing to increase in the demand of portable Bluetooth speakers Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as increasing technological advancements would create lucrative growth prospects for the Portable Bluetooth Speakers market across Asia Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Harman International Industries Inc

Apple Inc

Bose Corp

VOXX Electronics Corp

Plantronics Inc

Beats Electronics

Sony Corp

Samsung Group

Ultimate Ears

4COM Technologies

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

