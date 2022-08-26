Aerial Work Platform (AWP) Truck Market Growth | Top Company Shares, Regional Forecasts to 2030

Global Aerial Work Platform (AWP) Truck Market to reach USD $billion by 2027. Global Aerial Work Platform (AWP) Truck Market is valued approximately USD $billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2021-2027.
Market Overview-
A mechanical device used to provide temporary accessibility for people or machinery to inaccessible areas, generally at height, is called an aerial work platform (AWP). Increasing maintenance and repairing activities and increase in the construction of high-rise buildings and other infrastructural activities are factors contributing to the market growth.
For instance: according to Invest India, National Investment Promotion & Facilitation Agency, India is expected to stand at the third place in terms of constructional activities, by the year end 2025. Also, the construction activities will rise by 7.1% each year starting from 2025. However, huge costs involved in the manufacturing of AWP trucks impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, increasing investment activities from the government sector and increase in the technological advancements is likely to increase the growth of the market in the forecasting period.
The regional analysis of global Aerial Work Platform (AWP) Truck market includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World for analysis and estimation, Asia Pacific is a significant region in terms of market share across the world owing to growing infrastructure. Whereas, North America is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as inclusion of heavy investments in the market would create lucrative growth prospects for the Aerial Work Platform (AWP) Truck market across North America region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Aichi Corporation
Altec Inc
Bronto skylift
Runshare
Ruthmann Company
Tadano ltd
Terex Corporation
Teupen
Time Benelux
Linamar Corporation
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product:
Boom lifts
Scissor lifts
Vertical mast lifts
Personnel portable lifts
By End Use:
Construction
Telecommunication
Transport & logistics
Government
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact
- Market Segmentation
- Regional Analysis
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
Aim of the Report
- This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.
- Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.
- It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.
- The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.
