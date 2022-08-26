Anti Venom Market Forecast | Key Players and Geographic Regions to 2030

Global Anti Venom Market to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2027. Global Anti Venom Market is valued approximately at USD 0.97 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.54% over the forecast period 2021-2027.
Market Overview-
Anti-venom (also known as antivenin or anti-venene) is a biological treatment for poisonous bites and stings. The only way to get rid of a venomous bite is to use specialist anti-venoms. Snakes, scorpions, and spiders are among the reptile bites that require the anti-venom vaccine. Anti-venoms for snakes are the most commonly used anti-venoms.
Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw3796
There are various factors driving the market growth such as technological advancements and increasing awareness on anti-venoms available. For instance, scientists from the Clodomiro Picado Institute of the University of Costa Rica (ICP-UCR) developed an antidote capable of neutralizing the venom of the black mamba snake (Dendroaspis polylepis), a highly venomous snake of the Elapidae family native to areas of Sub-Saharan Africa. Furthermore, polyvalent anti-venoms are advantageous in areas where a high number of venomous species exist and when it is challenging to produce monovalent antivenoms against all of them. The leading companies in the anti-venom market are focusing on creating polyvalent anti-venoms due to the multiple benefits. For example, the University of Arizona released a polyvalent F(ab)2 Equine, an anti-venom approved for the treatment of the North American coral snake (Micrurus) bite in 2019. However, lack of regulatory capacity for the control of anti-venoms in countries , may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.
Geographically, Asia Pacific is dominating the market growth of Anti venom market, factors supporting towards the growth are high frequency of snake bites and other poisonous bites in countries such as Bangladesh and India. For example, the Journal of the Association of Physicians of India reported in 2017 that 50,000 people die in India each year as a result of venomous snake bites.
Major market player included in this report are:
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Rare Disease Therapeutics Inc.
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- Flynn Pharma Ltd
- Merck KGaA
- CSL Limited
- Pfizer Inc.
- Micropharm Limited
SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report) :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw3796
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Species:
Snake
Scorpion
Spiders
Other Species
By Anti Venom type:
Polyvalent Anti-venoms
Monovalent Anti-venom
Other Anti-venom Types
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw3796
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact
- Market Segmentation
- Regional Analysis
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
Aim of the Report
- This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.
- Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.
- It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.
- The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.
Access full Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw3796
About Report Ocean:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.
Few More Reports:-
Individual Quick Freezing Market
Electric Components for New Energy Vehicle Market
Thermal Barrier Coatings Market
Personal Hygiene Market
Automotive Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market
COVID-19 Antigen Test Market
Food Minerals Market
Eyelid Surgery Market
Customer Care BPO Market