Automated Material Handling Market Share | Cost Structure Analysis and Forecast to 2030

Global Automated Material Handling Market to reach USD $billion by 2027. Global Automated Material Handling Market is valued approximately at USD $billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.7% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Material handling equipment and systems are mechanical devices that move, store, manage, and safeguard materials, products, and goods as they travel through the manufacture, circulation, consumption, and clearing processes. This generates utility through material storage, handling, and control.

The primary objectives of these systems are to improve product quality, productivity, and labour safety, as well as to reduce labour expenses, operational costs, and production lead times. The market is driven by the various key factors such as rapid growth of e-commerce sector and incremental technological advancements aiding market growth. For instance, as per Statista, in 2020, retail e-commerce sales amounted to USD 4.28 trillion which was USD 2.38 trillion in 2017. Furthermore, the market is showing positive growth and expected to grow to USD 5.4 trillion in 2022. However, high integration and switching costs, may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Geographically, Asia Pacific is recorded as dominating region owing to rising e-commerce sales, and the significant presence of technology providers. Also, Asia-Pacific emerged as one of the world’s largest e-commerce hubs. Due to the expanding middle-class population in China, India, and Indonesia, as well as the growing use of mobile devices, the region has seen a significant increase in retail e-commerce. China is responsible for 40% of global retail e-commerce sales.

Major market player included in this report are:

JBT Corporation

Daifuku Co. Ltd.

SSI Schaefer AG

Jungheinrich AG

TGW Logistics Group GmbH

System Logistics S.

Kardex Group

Mecalux SA

KION Group

KNAPP AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product type:

Hardware

Software

Services

By Equipment Type:

Automated Storage and Retrieval System

Mobile Robots

Automated Conveyor

Palletizer

Sortation System

By End User:

Airport

Automotive

Food And Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Post And Parcel

Other End Users

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

