Carrier Containers Market Improvement Study by Dynamics, Opportunities and Driving Forces to 2030

Global Carrier Containers Market to reach USD $billion by 2027. Global Carrier Containers Market is valued approximately at USD $billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview-

Carrier Containers are used for the carriage and transportation of goods via sea and land. The global Carrier Containers market is driven by increasing seaborne trade across the globe. According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, the goods loaded worldwide through sea has been increasing significantly from 10.3 billion tons in 2016 to 11.1 billion tons in 2019.

Another driving factor for the market growth is increase in carrier services for promoting international trade. For instance, in August 2021, OOCL introduced a new rail-sea multimodal container service between China to the east coast of the US. Furthermore, rising demand for consumer & industrial goods, expansion of durable packaging sector, growing international trade between the countries, and favorable government initiatives to support rising production of goods are expected to create opportunity for Carrier Containers market growth over the forecast period. However, trade conflicts between countries hampers the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The major regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World are considered for the geographical analysis of global Carrier Containers market. Asia-Pacific is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share and is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027 owing to growing industrialization, modernization of infrastructure, favorable government regulations related to manufacturing of products and availability of affordable raw materials & labor in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation

Evergreen Marine Corp. (Taiwan) Ltd.

Ocean Network Express Holdings, Ltd.

Mitsui O.S.K.Lines

Pacific International Lines Pte Ltd.

CMA CGM Group

A.P. Moller – Maersk

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A.

Panalpina World Transport (Holding) Ltd.

DHL International GmbH

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the Transport Mode within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Container Size offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Container Size:

Small Container

Large Container

High Cube Container

By End-Use:

Food & Beverages

Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

