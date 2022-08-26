Carrier Containers Market Improvement Study by Dynamics, Opportunities and Driving Forces to 2030

Global Carrier Containers Market to reach USD $billion by 2027. Global Carrier Containers Market is valued approximately at USD $billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2021-2027.
Carrier Containers are used for the carriage and transportation of goods via sea and land. The global Carrier Containers market is driven by increasing seaborne trade across the globe. According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, the goods loaded worldwide through sea has been increasing significantly from 10.3 billion tons in 2016 to 11.1 billion tons in 2019.
Another driving factor for the market growth is increase in carrier services for promoting international trade. For instance, in August 2021, OOCL introduced a new rail-sea multimodal container service between China to the east coast of the US. Furthermore, rising demand for consumer & industrial goods, expansion of durable packaging sector, growing international trade between the countries, and favorable government initiatives to support rising production of goods are expected to create opportunity for Carrier Containers market growth over the forecast period. However, trade conflicts between countries hampers the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.
The major regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World are considered for the geographical analysis of global Carrier Containers market. Asia-Pacific is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share and is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027 owing to growing industrialization, modernization of infrastructure, favorable government regulations related to manufacturing of products and availability of affordable raw materials & labor in the region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation
Evergreen Marine Corp. (Taiwan) Ltd.
Ocean Network Express Holdings, Ltd.
Mitsui O.S.K.Lines
Pacific International Lines Pte Ltd.
CMA CGM Group
A.P. Moller – Maersk
MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A.
Panalpina World Transport (Holding) Ltd.
DHL International GmbH
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the Transport Mode within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Container Size offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Container Size:
Small Container
Large Container
High Cube Container
By End-Use:
Food & Beverages
Consumer Goods
Healthcare
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact
- Market Segmentation
- Regional Analysis
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
Aim of the Report
- This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.
- Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.
- It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.
- The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.
