High-Performance Tires Market Size Estimation, Top Company Shares, Regional Forecasts to 2030

Global High-Performance Tires Market to reach USD 48.2 billion by 2027. Global High-Performance Tires Market is valued approximately at USD 31 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.5% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview-

Advanced technologies, such as silica compounds and additives, are used to create high-performance tires. These tires are built to provide superior traction, quick reaction, and excellent ride handling. For improved road traction, these tires have a broader tread. The demand for high performance tires has increased as the demand for high clearance and powerful vehicles, such as SUVs, has increased.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw3800

The increase in the number of youthful consumers, who are seeking high-performance rides, is driving up demand for high-performance tires for automobiles. High-performance tires increase vehicle safety by having a shorter stopping distance, lateral grip, and high wet traction. Consumers’ increasing need for fuel economy has driven the market for high-performance tires. For instance, as per Statista, the number of SUVs on the road globally increased by nearly ten times from 2009 to 2019, hitting 200 million vehicles in 2019. SUVs accounted for 29.6 million global automobile sales in 2020, with electric SUVs accounting for an additional 1.1 million units sold. However, increase in the prices of vehicles due to increased technology, may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Geographically, West European countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany, and France significantly contribute to the high-performance tires market. Automobile manufacturers in Western Europe, such as Renault, Daimler, BMW, Ferrari and Volkswagen Group regularly participate in European racing events to test and advertise their vehicles. OEMs’ demand for racing tires has risen as a result. Many car races take place in the region, particularly in nations such as France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom. The demand for racing tires is projected to rise as the number of motor events grows.

Major market player included in this report are:

Hankook Tire & Technology Co. Ltd

Bridgestone Corporation

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd

Kumho Tire Co. Inc

Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd

Continental AG

Pirelli & C. SpA

MRF Limited

Michelin

SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report) :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw3800

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Tire type:

Racing Slick

Tread Tires

Other Tire Types

By Sales Channel Type:

OEM

Replacement/Aftermarket

By Vehicle type:

Racing Cars

Off-the Road Vehicles

Other Vehicle Types

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw3800

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

Access full Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw3800

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/

Few More Reports:-

Virology Specimen Collection Market

Synthetic Stem Cells Market

Medical Videoscope Market

Molecular Weight Market

Oscilloscope Market

Protein Purification & Isolation Market

Radioimmunoassay Market

Rat Model Market

Lateral Flow Assays Market