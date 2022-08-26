Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market Current Status and Future Growth Revenue Period 2022-2030

Global Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market to reach USD $billion by 2027. Global Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market is valued approximately USD $billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview-

Blood gas, pH, minerals, and even certain molecules are measured in whole blood collections using detectors. Capacitors are often used in blood gas/pH analyzers to quantify acidity, co2 pressure gradient, and partial vapor pressure in the bloodstream. Increasing number of patients in the operation theatres, ICU’s (Intensive Care Units), emergency departments and many more and increase in the number of aged people worldwide are factors contributing to the market growth.

For instance, according to United Nations’ Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the number of elderly population aged 65yrs or above is expected to boost to 1.5 billion, by the year 2050 from 703 million, in the year 2019. However, huge involvement of costs in the healthcare expenditure and constant government interventions in the healthcare and medical sector impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, increasing technological breakthroughs and innovations and increasing demand for integrated systems and offloads in the market is likely to increase the growth of the market in the forecasting period.

The regional analysis of global Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers market includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World for analysis and estimation, North America is a significant region in terms of market share across the world owing to increasing number of trained professionals in the medical sector. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as increasing spending towards healthcare expenditure would create lucrative growth prospects for the Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers market across Asia Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Siemens

Medica Corporation

Roche

Erba Mannheim

NovaStat

Bayer Crop Science LLC

Radiometer Medical

Samsung Group

Edan Instruments Inc

OPTI Medical Systems Inc

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Benchtop Blood gas and electrolyte analyzers

Portable Blood gas and electrolyte analyzers

By End Use:

Clinical Laboratories

Point of Care

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

