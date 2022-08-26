Organic Beverages Market Growth | Top Company Shares, Regional Forecasts to 2030

Global Organic Beverages Market to reach USD 61 billion by 2027Global Organic Beverages Market is valued approximately at USD 25.93 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview-

Organic Beverages are healthy to consume as they do not include synthetic pesticides, artificial flavors, preservatives and colors. The global Organic Beverages market is driven by growing demand for organic food & beverages products. According to Statista, market value of organic food and beverage market is expected to increase from USD 165.52 billion in 2018 to USD 679.81 billion by 2027.

Another key driving factor for the market growth is the rising product launches with new innovative flavors. For instance, in September 2021, mymuse?(R) of USA launched mymuse Organic product line including immunity-supporting enhanced waters and tea. Also, in September 2021, Novagevity Incorporated of Canada launched Sperri, a new plant-based meal replacement beverage. Furthermore, the expanding food & beverages industry, increasing demand of healthy beverages, growing awareness among consumers for natural products and rising personal disposable income creates new opportunities for the global Organic Beverages industry. However, high price of the products and shorter shelf life of organic food & beverages may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis is based on the analysis of key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World for the global Organic Beverages Market. North America is the leading region on the global forefront in terms of market share due to the rise in consumers’ awareness, rising number of cafes and food chains and presence of product differentiation in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027 owing to growing consumption of beverages, large health-conscious consumer base, and establishments of various international retail stores along with introduction of new products in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Organic Valley

Uncle Matt’s Organic, Inc.

Boncafe International Pte. Ltd.

Parker’s Organic Juices

Hain Celestial

Bison Organic Beer

Belvoir Fruit Farms Ltd.

The Whitewave Foods Company

The Coca-Cola Co.

PepsiCo, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Non-dairy Beverages (Soy, Rice, Oat)

Fruit Beverages

Coffee & Tea

Beer & Wine

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

