Cashew Milk Market In-depth Analysis, Key Players and Geographic Regions to 2030

Global Cashew Milk Market to reach USD $billion by 2027. Global Cashew Milk Market is valued approximately at USD $Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview-

Cashew milk is non-dairy healthy product which is lactose free and rich in zinc, iron, vitamins, magnesium and phosphorus. The global Cashew Milk market is being driven by increasing lactose intolerant consumers. For instance, in 2019, Brazil’s company Benni Alimentos launched cashew milk powder which has 2-year shelf life.

Also, in September 2021, The Switch Fix with Goodmylk launched Mylky Way Deep Pore Cleansing Mylk that nourishes the skin. Furthermore, increase in milk consumption, enhancing food & beverage industry, growing vegan population and increasing demand for milk protein in daily lifestyle will provide new opportunities for the global Cashew Milk industry. However, high price of the product may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World are studied for regional analysis of the global Cashew Milk Market. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to high growth in vegan population and increase in availability of cashew milk. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027 due to rising introduction of plant-based milk products, increasing health-conscious consumers and increasing investments by the private companies in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

White Wave Services Inc.

Forager Project

Provamel

Plenish Cleanse Ltd.

Nutty life, LLC.

So Delicious Dairy Free

Blue Diamond Growers

Cashew Dream

Danone SA

Alpro

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative apects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Plain

Flavored

By Application:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

