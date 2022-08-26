Psoriasis Drugs Market Current Status and Future Growth Revenue Period 2022-2030

Global Psoriasis Drugs Market to reach USD 26 billion by 2027. Global Psoriasis Drugs Market is valued approximately at USD 13.418 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.89% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview-

Psoriasis is a common, chronic, non-communicable skin disease, with no clear cause and cure. It affects the people of all ages, and in all countries. The changing lifestyles of people are leading to increased alcohol consumption and smoking, an unhealthy diet, and sedentary living, which makes people more prone to this condition. The immune system and genetics also play major roles in its development. The treatment of psoriasis is still based on controlling of symptoms.

The key driving factors contributing to growth of psoriasis drugs market are increasing disease burden and demand for psoriasis medication in emerging economies for efficient and long-lasting effects. For instance, On 2019, the world health organization has noted that the psoriasis prevalence is on substantial rise from 2.5% in 2011 to 3.6% in 2017., considering psoriasis a serious global problem. Thus, the increasing prevalence of psoriasis and favorable government initiatives are providing boost to the market. Owing to the above-mentioned factors, the market is expected to register a high growth rate during the forecast period. Despite this, potential side-effects of most existing medication, extensive drug development and approval process and importantly, and huge cost for treatment and diagnosis. are expected restraints that could hamper the growth of the market in the long run.

North America is expected to dominate the psoriasis market during the forecast period with the highest CAGR. In North America, the United States holds the largest market share owing to the high prevalence of psoriasis, the presence of favorable government initiatives and the presence of developed healthcare infrastructure, etc.

Major market player included in this report are

Amgen Inc.

AstraZeneca

Biogen Idec

Novartis AG

Celgene Corporation

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Sun pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Pfizer Inc

Johnson and Johnson

Eli Lilly and Company

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Treatment Type:

Biologic Drugs

Small Molecule Systemic Drugs

Tropical Therapies

By Mechanism of action:

TNF Alpha Inhibitors

PDE4 Inhibitors

Interleukin Inhibitors

Other Mechanisms of Action

By Route of Administration:

Oral

Parenteral

Topical

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

