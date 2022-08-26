Alexa
Senator Blackburn in Taiwan warns Beijing against bullying in Mandarin tweet

Posts strong message saying 'Xi Jinping doesn't scare me' and 'never kowtow to CCP'

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/08/26 13:37
Screenshot of Senator Marsha Blackburn's Mandarin tweet. (Twitter, Sen. Marsha Blackburn screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn tweeted in perfect Mandarin shortly after arrival in Taiwan warning China against bullying America's allies.

At 12:44 a.m. on Thursday morning, almost exactly an hour after landing at Songshan Airport in Taiwan, Blackburn posted a tweet showing photos of her meeting with a Ministry of Foreign Affairs official on the tarmac. She then posted a message in flawless traditional Chinese characters used in Taiwan and directed at the Chinese Communist Party.

The Mandarin message, which was quickly followed by an English version, read as follows:

"I just arrived in Taiwan to send a message to Beijing - We will not accept bullying. The U.S. will firmly uphold freedom around the world and will not tolerate acts that harm our country and our allies."

Within 12 hours, the tweet gained 14,600 likes, 2,462 retweets, and 313 quote tweets. A comment by American Najee Woods, who goes by the English online handle "Formosa Afro" and the Chinese name Ah Chung Tsai (阿忠仔), received the most likes for his response in Mandarin, in which he warmly welcomed the senator to the "democratic country of Taiwan."

At nearly 5 a.m., Blackburn tweeted that Taiwan is showing strength and courage, and the "Chinese Communist Party envies this." Thirty minutes later, she vowed that she will "never kowtow to the Chinese Communist Party."

At around 8 a.m., the senator from the Volunteer State posted a tweet in which she vowed to continue to stand with the Taiwanese and their "right to freedom and democracy." She then added "Xi Jinping doesn't scare me."

Two hours later, Blackburn tweeted a video of her thanking President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) for her strong leadership in "standing up to the Chinese Communist Party." She pledged U.S. support for Taiwan and "its freedom-loving people."
