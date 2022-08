Former Army Maj. Antauro Humala, the brother of former President Ollanta Humala, greets supporters after he was released from prison, on the outskirts... Former Army Maj. Antauro Humala, the brother of former President Ollanta Humala, greets supporters after he was released from prison, on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. Humala was serving a 19-year sentence for rebellion after taking up arms in 2005 against then-President Alejandro Toledo as well crimes of simple homicide, kidnapping, aggravated damage, theft, and firearm snatching. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)