Mannarino, Djere reach Winston-Salem semifinals

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — France’s Adrian Mannarino beat fourth-seeded Maxime Cressy of the United States 6-4, 7-6 (3) on Thursday to reach the Winston-Salem Open semifinals.

The unseeded Mannarino beat his third straight seeded opponent to set up a match against second-seeded Botic Van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands.

“It was a good match,” Mannarino said. “Maxime is a good friend and a good player. He already beat me earlier this year and I knew it was going to be a tough match.”

Mannarino previously defeated No. 9 seed Emil Ruusuvuori and No. 8 seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

Van de Zandschulp won two tiebreakers and had 15 aces, beating 10th-seeded Benjamin Bonzi of France 7-6 (6), 7-6 (1). Van de Zandschulp will move into the top 20 in the world rankings for the first time if he can win the tournament.

Serbia’s Laslo Djere also advanced to the semifinals, beating Richard Gasquet of France 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (6).

Djere will face another unseeded player in Switzerland’s Marc-Andrea Huesler, who knocked off No. 13 seed Jack Draper of Britain 6-4, 6-4 in the final match of the night.

