US Senator Marsha Blackburn calls Taiwan 'independent nation'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn described Taiwan as an "independent country" when meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Friday (Aug. 26).

A U.S. Army UC-35A jet with the call sign NINJA91 carrying Senator Marsha Blackburn and her delegation landed at Songshan Airport at 11:45 p.m. on Thursday night (Aug. 27) for a three-day stay. On Friday morning, Blackburn met with Tsai at the Office of the President and will later meet with National Security Council Secretary-General Wellington Koo (顧立雄), and dine with Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮).

In a speech delivered during the morning meeting with the delegation, Tsai said that Blackburn has always been an important and good friend of Taiwan. Tsai pointed out that Blackburn had also visited Taiwan in 2008 and was thankful for her current trip at a "critical moment which is particularly meaningful in demonstrating the strong support of the U.S. Congress for Taiwan."

Tsai noted that Blackburn is a staunch supporter of Taiwan in Congress and recently proposed a bill to strengthen U.S. support for Taiwan by enhancing its self-defense capabilities. The president said that at a time when authoritarian countries are interfering with the world order, "democratic countries should unite and cooperate to jointly build a firm line of defense for the values of democracy and freedom."

In addition to regional security issues, Tsai said that international partners who share democratic values should also deepen economic and trade cooperation and jointly build a "safer and more resilient supply chain." Tsai added that Blackburn has long attached importance to the semiconductor supply chain, and that she looks forward to strengthening cooperation with the U.S. in high-tech fields such as semiconductors.



Marsha Blackburn delivers remarks while meeting with Tsai Ing-wen. (CNA photo)

Tsai emphasized that Taiwan and the U.S. announced negotiations on the U.S.-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-Century Trade, which will commence in the fall. She expressed her confidence that through this platform, the two countries can strengthen their economic and trade relations.

In her speech, Blackburn recalled her first visit in 2008. She agreed with Tsai's statement that the two countries shared values, such as "loving freedom, loving democracy," and stressed that it is important that "freedom-loving nations support Taiwan as they seek to preserve their independence and their freedom."

She also said that Tennessee is a major hub in the U.S. auto industry and highlighted the importance of the "semiconductor issue." Further underscoring the importance of semiconductors, Blackburn said that auto manufacturing jobs are an important contributor to the economy and therefore maintaining the supply chain is "vitally important to us."

Blackburn emphasized that the SelectUSA program, which promotes foreign direct investment in the U.S., enables American manufacturers to ensure supply chain stability for the manufacture of automobiles for the U.S. market. The senator closed by saying that she looks forward to continuing to help and support Taiwan "as they push forward as an independent nation."

Blackburn then tweeted a video of her speech and thanked Tsai for her strong leadership in "standing up to the Chinese Communist Party." She pledged U.S. support for Taiwan and "its freedom-loving people."