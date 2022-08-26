Taiwan's NCKU launches 1st semiconductor summer school

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tainan’s National Cheng Kung University (NCKU) 2022 Innovative Semiconductor Summer School, the first of its kind, kicked off on Friday (Aug. 26), welcoming 56 graduate and undergraduate students from Taiwan, the U.S., Slovakia, Poland, Lithuania, Czech Republic, and other nations.

This ground-breaking summer program aims to “expand international interest” in the semiconductor industry and to “tackle global challenges,” Professor Wang Hsiao-wen (王曉雯), NCKU vice president for international affairs, told Taiwan News. It also serves as a platform for international students to gather and discuss industrial needs and challenges, as well as the changing environment, she said.

Wang estimated that one-third of the group are undergraduates and two-thirds are graduate students. Thirty-six students will participate on campus while the other 20 will attend online.

Courses include integrated circuit (IC) design, nanomaterials and nanocomposites, fundamentals of device physics and fabrication, advanced packaging technology with AI, IoT, and 5G application, digital twin and IC packaging, and very large-scale integration process integration with device measurement, according to the program’s website.

Students will have the opportunity to visit the key industrial hub of high-tech companies in southern Taiwan, Southern Taiwan Science Park (STSP), NCKU Research & Development Center at STSP, and local points of interest nearby. Invited research experts will also lead tours of the Taiwan Semiconductor Research Institute (TSRI), per the program’s website.

Wang said that NCKU plans to consolidate its relationship with the semiconductor industry, in order to establish an “alliance” of global partners. The school is also trying to grow international interest in semiconductors, she said.

The vice president added that NCKU is constantly analyzing how its educational programs can better address industry problems. She revealed the school will hold a meeting with French counterparts in the near future to discuss relevant topics.

The Academy of Innovative Semiconductor and Sustainable Manufacturing (AISSM), which holds the semiconductor summer school, was established to foster talent in Taiwan’s semiconductor industry. The AISSM signed a letter of intent with Purdue University’s College of Engineering on Tuesday (Aug. 23), pledging to further enhance academic exchanges, R&D, and talent development in semiconductors, and sustainable manufacturing.

An NCKU delegation is on its way to Purdue University to meet with newly-appointed university president Dr. Mung Chiang (蔣濛) and to announce the first-ever dual degree program in semiconductor education between Taiwan and the U.S., according to university president Jenny Su (蘇慧貞).