Taiwan tracks 15 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 15 Chinese military aircraft and four naval ships around Taiwan as of 5 p.m. on Thursday (Aug. 25).

Of the 15 People’s Liberation Army aircraft, five crossed the median line in the Taiwan Strait, including three Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jets and two Xian JH-7 fighter bombers, according to the MND. Meanwhile, four Shenyang J-11 fighter planes were monitored in the southwest corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ).

In response, Taiwan sent combat patrol aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missile systems to keep tabs on the Chinese planes and vessels around the country. Beijing has sent its planes into Taiwan’s ADIZ every day this month so far.

Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s identification zone. Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”

Flight paths of nine out of 15 Chinese planes on Aug. 25. (MND image)