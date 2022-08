Thursday At Wake Forest University Winston-Salem, N.C. Purse: $713,635 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) _ Results Thursday from Winston-Salem Open at Wake Forest University (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Quarterfinals

Adrian Mannarino, France, def. Maxime Cressy (4), United States, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Men's Doubles

Semifinals

Hugo Nys, Monaco, and Jan Zielinski, Poland, def. Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Lloyd Glasspool (4), Britain, 6-4, 7-6 (4).