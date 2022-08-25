Taiwan president, ruling party facing leadership crises: political analyst

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Crises have emerged for Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) she has been leading following a series of challenges, according to pollster and political analyst You Ying-lung (游盈隆).

You wrote in a Facebook post that it is "not farfetched" to say Wednesday (Aug. 24) was “the longest day” for the DPP as it was dealt yet another blow by Chung Hua University, which revoked former DPP rising star Lin Chih-chien’s (林智堅) master's degree after a review committee deemed his thesis as a work of plagiarism. Earlier, Lin’s master’s degree conferred by National Taiwan University (NTU) was annulled by the university for the same reason.

Lin served as Hsinchu mayor before resigning to become the DPP's Taoyuan mayoral candidate in November's local elections. He was forced to forgo his political ambition after the first plagiarism scandal broke out.

You observed that the DPP's top echelon remained silent all day on Wednesday. Neither Tsai nor Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) defended Lin as they did on July 5, when he was accused of plagiarism in his NTU master’s degree thesis, or on Aug. 10, when Tsai ordered the DPP's public servants to voice support for Lin’s innocence.

"Per experience, Tsai did not immediately apologize to the public," You wrote in reference to Wednesday's events and Lin's second plagiarism scandal. "All of a sudden, 'silence is golden' has become the party’s motto."

You wrote, "The ability to predict public opinion is characteristic of outstanding political leaders. Political party heads and country leaders who fail to precisely predict public reactions tend to get into trouble."

Lin’s case, which was a simple academic scandal, has been overly politicalized to generate public mistrust and antagonism towards the ruling authority, according to You. He added that to Kuomintang (KMT), the current major opposition party in Taiwan, the scandals are a windfall that they could not let slip by.

Lin’s plagiarism scandal has not been the only challenge to befall Tsai and the DPP since early July. Following U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan on Aug. 2, China began holding military drills from Aug. 4.

Later, controversy arose when the Minister of Health and Welfare’s designated COVID-19 vaccine purchase agreements as classified documents for 30 years. It was followed by news of Taiwanese falling prey to job scams and being trafficked and trapped in Cambodia.

Most recently, a runaway convict allegedly slayed two police officers, shocking Taiwan.

The series of crises, You wrote, has seriously impacted the DPP’s prospects in the upcoming local elections, and may negate DPP candidates’ hard work as they campaign for the elections.