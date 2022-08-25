Alexa
Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2022/08/25 22:01
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 76 48 .613 _ _ 4-6 W-3 45-20 31-28
Tampa Bay 68 55 .553 +1½ 8-2 W-5 41-23 27-32
Toronto 67 55 .549 8 +1 6-4 W-2 36-25 31-30
Baltimore 64 59 .520 11½ 5-5 L-1 36-24 28-35
Boston 60 64 .484 16 7 4-6 L-3 29-32 31-32
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cleveland 66 56 .541 _ _ 6-4 W-2 32-25 34-31
Chicago 63 61 .508 4 4 5-5 W-1 30-31 33-30
Minnesota 62 60 .508 4 4 4-6 L-5 35-28 27-32
Kansas City 51 75 .405 17 17 3-7 W-1 31-35 20-40
Detroit 48 77 .384 19½ 19½ 5-5 W-1 29-35 19-42
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 80 45 .640 _ _ 6-4 W-3 41-18 39-27
Seattle 67 57 .540 12½ _ 5-5 L-1 32-27 35-30
Texas 57 67 .460 22½ 10 6-4 W-1 27-34 30-33
Los Angeles 52 72 .419 27½ 15 2-8 L-5 26-36 26-36
Oakland 46 79 .368 34 21½ 5-5 W-1 20-41 26-38

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 79 46 .632 _ _ 4-6 L-2 40-19 39-27
Atlanta 78 48 .619 +10 8-2 W-3 42-24 36-24
Philadelphia 69 55 .556 +2 6-4 W-3 36-29 33-26
Miami 54 70 .435 24½ 13 4-6 L-1 25-33 29-37
Washington 42 83 .336 37 25½ 4-6 W-1 19-44 23-39
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 71 53 .573 _ _ 8-2 L-1 40-21 31-32
Milwaukee 65 58 .528 4-6 L-2 31-24 34-34
Chicago 54 70 .435 17 13 7-3 W-1 28-37 26-33
Cincinnati 48 74 .393 22 18 4-6 L-3 26-36 22-38
Pittsburgh 47 77 .379 24 20 2-8 L-5 26-36 21-41
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 86 37 .699 _ _ 7-3 W-2 45-16 41-21
San Diego 68 58 .540 19½ _ 4-6 L-2 35-28 33-30
San Francisco 61 62 .496 25 5-5 L-1 34-29 27-33
Arizona 56 67 .455 30 10½ 4-6 L-1 32-32 24-35
Colorado 54 71 .432 33 13½ 3-7 L-1 36-32 18-39

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Wednesday's Games

Detroit 6, San Francisco 1

Oakland 3, Miami 2, 10 innings

Texas 16, Colorado 4

Washington 3, Seattle 1

Cleveland 7, San Diego 0

Toronto 3, Boston 2, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 5, Baltimore 3

Houston 5, Minnesota 3

Tampa Bay 4, L.A. Angels 3, 11 innings

Kansas City 5, Arizona 3

Thursday's Games

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

L.A. Angels (Detmers 4-4) at Toronto (White 1-3), 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Boston (Wacha 8-1), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 3-7) at Texas (Otto 5-8), 8:05 p.m.

Arizona (Henry 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 6-5), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 1-5) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Kansas City (Bubic 2-8), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 8-10) at Minnesota (Ryan 9-6), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-6) at Oakland (Sears 5-0), 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 8-7) at Seattle (Gilbert 10-5), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Wednesday's Games

Atlanta 14, Pittsburgh 2

Detroit 6, San Francisco 1

Oakland 3, Miami 2, 10 innings

Texas 16, Colorado 4

Washington 3, Seattle 1

Cleveland 7, San Diego 0

Philadelphia 7, Cincinnati 5

Chicago Cubs 7, St. Louis 1

Kansas City 5, Arizona 3

L.A. Dodgers 12, Milwaukee 6

Thursday's Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 13-2) at Miami (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Minor 2-10) at Washington (Cavalli 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-7) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-7), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 7-8) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 11-7), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Henry 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 6-5), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 4-7) at Milwaukee (Peralta 4-3), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Kansas City (Bubic 2-8), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 8-10) at Minnesota (Ryan 9-6), 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 7-4) at St. Louis (Quintana 4-5), 8:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.