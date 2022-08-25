All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Philadelphia
|14
|4
|9
|51
|51
|20
|CF Montréal
|14
|8
|4
|46
|47
|41
|New York City FC
|13
|7
|6
|45
|48
|30
|New York
|11
|8
|8
|41
|41
|33
|Orlando City
|10
|10
|6
|36
|30
|37
|Inter Miami CF
|10
|10
|6
|36
|34
|42
|Columbus
|8
|6
|11
|35
|34
|29
|New England
|8
|8
|10
|34
|38
|40
|Cincinnati
|8
|8
|10
|34
|43
|46
|Charlotte FC
|10
|15
|2
|32
|34
|42
|Toronto FC
|8
|13
|6
|30
|40
|47
|Chicago
|8
|12
|6
|30
|28
|36
|Atlanta
|7
|10
|9
|30
|36
|40
|D.C. United
|6
|16
|4
|22
|28
|55
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Los Angeles FC
|18
|5
|3
|57
|55
|26
|Austin FC
|14
|6
|6
|48
|55
|36
|FC Dallas
|11
|8
|9
|42
|39
|32
|Minnesota United
|12
|9
|5
|41
|42
|36
|Real Salt Lake
|10
|8
|8
|38
|34
|35
|Nashville
|9
|9
|9
|36
|38
|36
|LA Galaxy
|10
|11
|4
|34
|40
|37
|Vancouver
|9
|11
|7
|34
|32
|46
|Seattle
|10
|13
|3
|33
|35
|34
|Portland
|7
|8
|12
|33
|43
|44
|Colorado
|8
|10
|8
|32
|37
|40
|San Jose
|6
|11
|9
|27
|42
|54
|Houston
|7
|14
|5
|26
|32
|43
|Sporting Kansas City
|7
|15
|5
|26
|30
|49
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
New York 2, Atlanta 1
New England 2, Toronto FC 2, tie
Charlotte FC 3, New York City FC 1
FC Dallas 1, Philadelphia 0
Vancouver 2, Colorado 1
Seattle 3, LA Galaxy 3, tie
Cincinnati 1, New York 1, tie
Philadelphia 6, D.C. United 0
CF Montréal 4, New England 0
Miami 2, Toronto FC 1
Minnesota 2, Austin FC 1
Houston 1, Colorado 1, tie
Vancouver 1, Real Salt Lake 1, tie
San Jose 2, Los Angeles FC 1
New York City FC 2, Chicago 0
Atlanta 2, Columbus 2, tie
Orlando City 2, Charlotte FC 1
Sporting Kansas City 4, Portland 1
Nashville 4, FC Dallas 0
Los Angeles FC at Austin FC, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Portland, 10 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.
Miami at New York, 7 p.m.
Toronto FC at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
CF Montréal at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.
Nashville at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
D.C. United at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
New York City FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at New England, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Miami at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
New York at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at New York City FC, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Portland at Austin FC, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.
Chicago at Columbus, 5:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at New York, 7 p.m.
Charlotte FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Austin FC at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Portland, 5:30 p.m.
Colorado at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
CF Montréal at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.
Orlando City at Miami, 8 p.m.
New York City FC at New England, 8 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.