American League Glance

By Associated Press
2022/08/25 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 76 48 .613 _
Tampa Bay 68 55 .553
Toronto 67 55 .549 8
Baltimore 64 59 .520 11½
Boston 60 64 .484 16
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 66 56 .541 _
Chicago 63 61 .508 4
Minnesota 62 60 .508 4
Kansas City 51 75 .405 17
Detroit 48 77 .384 19½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 80 45 .640 _
Seattle 67 57 .540 12½
Texas 57 67 .460 22½
Los Angeles 52 72 .419 27½
Oakland 46 79 .368 34

___

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 6, San Francisco 1

Oakland 3, Miami 2, 10 innings

Texas 16, Colorado 4

Washington 3, Seattle 1

Cleveland 7, San Diego 0

Toronto 3, Boston 2, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 5, Baltimore 3

Houston 5, Minnesota 3

Tampa Bay 4, L.A. Angels 3, 11 innings

Kansas City 5, Arizona 3

Thursday's Games

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

L.A. Angels (Detmers 4-4) at Toronto (White 1-3), 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Boston (Wacha 8-1), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 3-7) at Texas (Otto 5-8), 8:05 p.m.

Arizona (Henry 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 6-5), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 1-5) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Kansas City (Bubic 2-8), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 8-10) at Minnesota (Ryan 9-6), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-6) at Oakland (Sears 5-0), 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 8-7) at Seattle (Gilbert 10-5), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.