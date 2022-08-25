Over 700 lightning strikes reported in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Over 700 lightning flashes were spotted over Taipei City on Thursday afternoon as thunderstorms battered northern Taiwan.

This afternoon, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) issued an extremely heavy rain alert for Taipei City, New Taipei City, and Nantou County. It also issued a heavy rain alert for Taoyuan City, Hsinchu County, Miaoli County, Taichung city, and Yilan County.

At 3:30 p.m.heavy rain started to fall on Taipei, prompting the Central Emergency Operation Center (CEOC) to activate its Level-2 facility. Rainfall in Taipei's Xinyi District soon reached 111 mm and a Level-1 flood alert was issued for Da'an District, reported CNA.



Lightning bolts seen in Wenshan District. (CNA photo)

The Taipei City Government issued an alert that heavy rain began to fall at 3:30 p.m. and the CEOC at 4:14 p.m. raised the alert to Level-3 and kept it in place until 4:30 p.m. The rainfall in the districts of Xinyi, Da'an, Neihu, Wenshan, Songshan, and Zhongshan all exceeded 50 mm. The district which saw the greatest rainfall was Xinyi, with 111 mm, while the precipitation in Da'an District reached 96.5 mm.

The Taipei City government pointed out that the Water Resources Agency issued a Level-1 flood warning for Da'an District and a Level-2 flood warning for Wenshan District and Songshan District. The CWB issued a disaster warning for New Taipei City's Shuangxi District including the area around Fenglin Bridge and Bixi Bridge, calling on the public to clear away from these structures as soon as possible.



Water building up on the street in New Taipei's Zhonghe District. (CNA photo)

The Taipei government stated that with the flooding seen in underpasses on Xinyi Road in June of last year in mind, the fire department was dispatched to the scene. However, as of publication, there was no flooding reported in underpasses.

According to data from the CWB, from 3:20 p.m. to 4:20 p.m. this afternoon, there were a total of 701 lightning strikes reported across Taiwan. The CWB also sent a steady stream of text alerts warning of heavy rain, thunderstorms, and flash floods.



Underpass blocked off as rainwater collects in New Taipei's Xindian District. (CNA photo)