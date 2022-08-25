Giant Taiwan flag to light up sky of Chiayi in drone show

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A huge national flag of Taiwan will illuminate the sky of central Taiwan on Saturday (Aug. 27) night in the third session of a summertime drone showcase hosted by the Southern Branch of the National Palace Museum (NPM).

Featuring a flag the size of 29 basketball courts, about 1.2 hectares, the spectacle will involve the formation of 500 unmanned aerial vehicles. It will be the largest-ever Taiwanese national flag to be displayed, according to CNA.

This is part of a drone show the museum has put on since July in the run-up to National Day celebrations. The Double Ten Day fireworks for 2022 will be held at the museum.

The two previous drone spectacles drew a combined 40,000 visitors, who were amazed at the iridescent patterns inspired by some of the NPM’s iconic artefacts, including a Chinese dragon head.

In addition to the beaming giant national flag, highlights also include the “Jadeite Cabbage with Insects,” one of the most popular treasures in the collection of the National Palace Museum. The show begins at 7:30 on Saturday.



Drone show at the Southern Branch of the National Palace Museum. (Facebook, NPMSB photo)