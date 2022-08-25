Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Giant Taiwan flag to light up sky of Chiayi in drone show

Spectacle a warm-up event for upcoming National Day celebrations

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/08/25 17:26
Artist's impression of drone show featuring Taiwan national flag. (Southern Branch of the National Palace Museum image)

Artist's impression of drone show featuring Taiwan national flag. (Southern Branch of the National Palace Museum image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A huge national flag of Taiwan will illuminate the sky of central Taiwan on Saturday (Aug. 27) night in the third session of a summertime drone showcase hosted by the Southern Branch of the National Palace Museum (NPM).

Featuring a flag the size of 29 basketball courts, about 1.2 hectares, the spectacle will involve the formation of 500 unmanned aerial vehicles. It will be the largest-ever Taiwanese national flag to be displayed, according to CNA.

This is part of a drone show the museum has put on since July in the run-up to National Day celebrations. The Double Ten Day fireworks for 2022 will be held at the museum.

The two previous drone spectacles drew a combined 40,000 visitors, who were amazed at the iridescent patterns inspired by some of the NPM’s iconic artefacts, including a Chinese dragon head.

In addition to the beaming giant national flag, highlights also include the “Jadeite Cabbage with Insects,” one of the most popular treasures in the collection of the National Palace Museum. The show begins at 7:30 on Saturday.

Giant Taiwan flag to light up sky of Chiayi in drone show
Drone show at the Southern Branch of the National Palace Museum. (Facebook, NPMSB photo)
NPM
National Palace Museum
Chiayi
National Day
Double Ten Day
fireworks
drone show

RELATED ARTICLES

Registration for autumn stargazing tours on Taiwan’s Alishan begins on Aug. 26
Registration for autumn stargazing tours on Taiwan’s Alishan begins on Aug. 26
2022/08/24 17:20
Photo of the Day: Taiwan's worst university dorms exposed
Photo of the Day: Taiwan's worst university dorms exposed
2022/08/22 17:36
Death's head hawkmoth appears at Taiwan funeral parlor in Ghost Month
Death's head hawkmoth appears at Taiwan funeral parlor in Ghost Month
2022/08/17 21:00
NPM collection better left in place if China invades Taiwan, says former director
NPM collection better left in place if China invades Taiwan, says former director
2022/08/08 11:52
Taiwan to open new UAV R&D center in Chiayi County
Taiwan to open new UAV R&D center in Chiayi County
2022/07/17 16:29