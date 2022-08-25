2022 Taiwan International Queer Film Festival to kick off on 26th August

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Using the theme “Love Plus +∞” this year, TIQFF explores all the possibilities of gender, love, sexualities, and relationships.

Its programs include International Features, International Short Film Competition, Taiwanese Short Film Competition, and Taiwan and Sinophone Short Film Selection, which only screens online.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, entries for the International Short Film Competition reached 216, 20% higher than last year, which shows the increasing popularity of TIQFF around the world.

Hush, an award-winning Taiwanese singer who came out recently, has been invited to be an ambassador for the festival. At a press conference, Hush encouraged everyone to “come out” of the closet that strangles the mind, embracing oneself and discovering the infinity of love, in line with this year’s theme.



Taiwanese singer Hush is the ambassador of TIQFF this year. (TIQFF facebook photo)

Tickets for several popular cinema screenings are already sold out, including the award-winning opening film Firebird, which narrates prohibited gay love between two Soviet soldiers during the Cold War.

The other film is Apostles (十三門徒), directed by Scud Cheng from Hong Kong. Tickets were sold out in four days.

Established in 2014, Taiwan International Queer Film Festival is organized by Taiwan International Media and Education Association (TIMEA). It aims to become a premier queer film festival in Asia, presenting Taiwanese queer films on the international stage and showing Taiwanese LGBT content in cinemas from all over the world.

The 9th Taiwan International Queer Film will run in Taipei from 26th to 28th Aug., Taichung from 3rd to 4th Sep., and online from 29th Aug. to 11th Sep. For more information, visit: TIQFF website



2022 TIQFF streams online from 29th Aug. to 11th Sep., and physically in Taipei and Taichung. (TIQFF facebook photo)