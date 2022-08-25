12 UN ambassadors of Taiwan allies express concern about rising Chinese threat

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The ambassadors of 12 diplomatic allies of Taiwan at the United Nations issued a joint statement expressing concern about the rising threat posed by China’s military exercises, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Thursday (Aug. 25).

Since United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei Aug. 2-3, China launched large-scale military maneuvers, including the firing of missiles over Taiwan, while continuing to send warplanes across the median line of the Taiwan Strait.

On Tuesday (Aug. 23), the 12 permanent representatives at the UN expressed “grave concern” about China raising its military threats against Taiwan and harming cross-straits peace, while praising Taiwan’s restrained response, MOFA Spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said.

The signatories of the joint statement represented Belize, Eswatini, Guatemala, Haiti, the Marshall Islands, Nauru, Palau, Paraguay, Saint Christopher and Nevis, Saint Lucia. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Tuvalu, CNA reported.

According to Ou, the ambassadors emphasized their respect for peace and stability and vowed to defend the rules-based international order. The UN Charter favored the maintenance of peace, with disputes needing to be resolved by peaceful means, the diplomats said.

Their statement also called on the UN and the international community to make China halt its military drills immediately and stop its designs to change the status quo unilaterally.