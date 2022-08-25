China announces live-fire drills in Taiwan Strait

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China will hold two days of live-fire drills off the coast of Fujian Province across from Taiwan, reports said Thursday (Aug. 25).

After United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei Aug. 2-3, China launched large-scale military maneuvers, including the firing of missiles over Taiwan, while it continued to send warplanes across the median line of the Taiwan Strait.

The latest round of live-fire drills were scheduled for Friday (Aug. 26) and Saturday (Aug. 27) between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. off the coast of Fujian near Fuqing and Putian, across the Taiwan Strait from north Taiwan, CNA reported. Ships were banned from entering the area during those times, according to a statement by the Chinese province’s Maritime Safety Administration.

Live-fire tests took place in the same area on July 30, before Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan, CNA reported. China has since then conducted large-scale maneuvers over waters all along its coast, while stepping up the number of jets it sends across the median line of the Taiwan Strait and into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ).