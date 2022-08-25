Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

China announces live-fire drills in Taiwan Strait

Exercises scheduled for Aug. 26-27 near Fujian Province

  528
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/08/25 14:58
Archived photo of Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy ships. 

Archived photo of Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy ships.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China will hold two days of live-fire drills off the coast of Fujian Province across from Taiwan, reports said Thursday (Aug. 25).

After United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei Aug. 2-3, China launched large-scale military maneuvers, including the firing of missiles over Taiwan, while it continued to send warplanes across the median line of the Taiwan Strait.

The latest round of live-fire drills were scheduled for Friday (Aug. 26) and Saturday (Aug. 27) between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. off the coast of Fujian near Fuqing and Putian, across the Taiwan Strait from north Taiwan, CNA reported. Ships were banned from entering the area during those times, according to a statement by the Chinese province’s Maritime Safety Administration.

Live-fire tests took place in the same area on July 30, before Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan, CNA reported. China has since then conducted large-scale maneuvers over waters all along its coast, while stepping up the number of jets it sends across the median line of the Taiwan Strait and into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ).
Chinese military exercises
live-fire drills
Fujian
Pelosi Taiwan visit

RELATED ARTICLES

US Ambassador to China: Beijing has become 'agent of instability' in Taiwan Strait
US Ambassador to China: Beijing has become 'agent of instability' in Taiwan Strait
2022/08/21 12:21
UMC founder says Taiwanese would 'rather die' than be ruled by CCP 'hooligans'
UMC founder says Taiwanese would 'rather die' than be ruled by CCP 'hooligans'
2022/08/17 15:22
50% of Taiwanese support independence after PLA drills
50% of Taiwanese support independence after PLA drills
2022/08/17 12:00
Cartoon of the Day: Foreign media fearmongering vs. Taiwanese tranquility
Cartoon of the Day: Foreign media fearmongering vs. Taiwanese tranquility
2022/08/16 15:18
China rehearses intercepting Taiwanese warships, warplanes trying to break 'blockade'
China rehearses intercepting Taiwanese warships, warplanes trying to break 'blockade'
2022/08/10 16:56