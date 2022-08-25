Pipeline Pigging Services Market Trend | Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2030

Global Pipeline Pigging Services Market to reach USD $million by 2027. Global Pipeline Pigging Services Market is valued approximately at USD $Million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Pipeline pigging is a practice of using a device, which is called the ???pig???, for cleaning, inspection, maintenance, process, dimensioning, and pipeline testing operations. Growing concern regarding pipeline safety and energy infrastructure, advancement in pigging technologies, new product launches and growing pipeline infrastructure are boosting the demand for pipeline pipping services around the world.

For instance, in January 2019, T.D. Williamson launched 4-inch inspection tool for low pressure and small diameter pipelines. The tool was aimed to help in reducing inspection time and cost by producing accurate and comprehensive metal loss and geometry data in a single run. Also, according to Statista, pipeline network of Indian Oil Corporation Limited, has surged to 14670 kilometers in 2020 from 13391 kilometers in 2018. Furthermore, government projects to expand the pipeline network and growing focus on research and development are expected to fuel demand in coming years. However, high cost of pigging services is expected to hamper the growth during forecast period.

North America is the leading region in terms of revenue among Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World, owing to construction of new pipeline network across the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the fastest pace during forecast period, due to energy demand from emerging countries such as China, Australia and India.

Major market player included in this report are:

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Baker Hughes

GE company LLC

TD Williamson, Inc.

NDT Global GmbH & Co. KG

Rosen Group

Circor International, Inc.

Dacon Inspection Technologies co., Ltd.

Inline Services, LLC

China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Services:

Solid

Hollow

By Application:

Metal Loss / Corrosion Detection

Crack & Leakage Detection

Geometry Measurement & Bend Detection

By End-use:

Oil

Gas

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

