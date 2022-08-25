Portable Toilet Rental Market Growth | Top Company Shares, Regional Forecasts to 2030

Global Portable Toilet Rental Market to reach USD $million by 2027. Global Portable Toilet Rental Market is valued approximately at USD $Million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2021-2027.
Market Overview-
Rising awareness regarding sanitation is fueling demand for portable toilets around the world. Growing need for sanitary products at events such as wedding and receptions, construction sites, sports events and many others, government initiatives to eliminate open defecation and new product launches are injecting growth in the market.
For instance, in August 2019, government of India announced that on October 2, 2019, urban India will be declared Open Defecation Free, exactly after 5 years of beginning of Swachh Bharat Mission. Furthermore, integration of technology and expansion of distribution centers by market players are expected to fuel demand for portable toilet rental in coming years. Such as, In March 2019, Satellite Industries open a new PolyPortables Distribution Center in Oregon, United States. The company planned to expand its Portland, Oregon Regional Service Center with 30,000 sq. ft. of inside storage and 45,000 sq. ft of outside storage. However, lack of awareness for portable toilet rentals in developing economies may hinder the growth in near future.
Asia Pacific is the leading region among Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World and is also expected to grow with the highest growth rate during forecast period. Increasing number of infrastructure projects such as construction, hotels, schools and social infrastructure are leading the Asia Pacific market towards growth.
Major market player included in this report are:
Sanitech
Satellite Industries, Inc.
CO Group
B&B Portable Toilets
PolyJohn Enterprises Corporation
United Site Services Inc.
Biffs, Inc.
Halco Portables
Handi-Can Portable Toilets
West Coast Disposal Ltd.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product:
Standard
Luxury
By Application:
Construction
Recreational
Special Events
Commercial
By Technology:
Vacuum Technology
Gravity Based Technology
Others (Pressure Assisted, Dual etc.)
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact
- Market Segmentation
- Regional Analysis
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
Aim of the Report
- This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.
- Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.
- It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.
- The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.
