Surfing Equipment Market Forecast | Key Players and Geographic Regions to 2027

Global Surfing Equipment Market to reach USD 5.24 billion by 2027. Global Surfing Equipment Market is valued approximately at USD 3.88 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.40% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview-

Growing popularity for water sports across the globe, rising sales of sports equipment on e-commerce platforms, and new product launches by market players to cater the rising demand are the factors fueling growth in the market. According to Statista, youth participation in surfing in United States, has increased from 703000 in 2015 to 781 thousand in 2019.

Also, in July 2019, Billabong launched Furnace Graphene, a graphene-enhanced surfing clothing, to trap and hold heat more effectively, to provide warmth to the wearer. Furthermore, strategic marketing programs and growing willingness to pay for higher quality goods are expected to grow market during forecast period. However, a smaller number of surfing facilities and less participation in low-income countries are expected to hamper the market growth during forecast period.

North America is the dominating region among Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World, owing to growing popularity for surfing among adventure enthusiasts and willingness to pay for high quality products. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest pace during forecast period, due to growing disposable income and growing population of sports enthusiasts in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Billabong

Quiksilver, Inc.

JS Industries

Channel Islands Surfboards

Nike, Inc.

Firewire Surfboards, LLC

Rusty Surfboards

Rip Curl. Ltd.

Cannibal Surfboards

O’Neill

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Surfing Boards

Apparels & Accessories

By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

