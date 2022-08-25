Robotic Wheelchairs Market Improvement Study by Dynamics, Opportunities and Driving Forces to 2030

Global Robotic Wheelchairs Market to reach USD 170.15 million by 2027. Global Robotic Wheelchairs Market is valued approximately at USD 90.72 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.4% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Growing cases of obesity leading to unhealthy activities and rise in the elderly population worldwide are factors contributing to the market growth. For instance: According to United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, there were 703 million older people worldwide, in 2019 whereas the population of older adults is projected to increase to 105 billion by the year end 2050.

However, increased competition from the existing and new manufacturers impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, growing technological advancement and increasing investment in the R&D activities is likely to boost the market growth in the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Robotic Wheelchairs market includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World for analysis and estimation, North America is the significant region in terms of market share, across the world owing to increasing advancements in technology Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as increasing steady population would create lucrative growth prospects for the Robotic Wheelchairs market across Asia Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Sunrise Medical LLC

Invacare Corporation

Permobil Corporation

Meyra GmbH

Karman Healthcare

Ottobock SE & Company

Matia Robotics

Upnride Robotics

DEKA Research & Development

Whill Inc

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

By Distribution Channel:

Retail

E-Commerce

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

