Carbon Fiber Paper Market Investment Opportunities, Latest Business Updates and Forecasts To 2027

Global Carbon Fiber Paper Market to reach USD 347.5 million by 2027. Global Carbon Fiber Paper Market is valued approximately at USD 233.2 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.26% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview-

Carbon fiber paper (CFP) is a low-cost carbon material made up of numerous carbon fibers that is frequently utilized as a conductive substrate for making different SC electrodes because to its superior conductivity, chemical stability, and mechanical properties. Also, carbon paper has been used in the production of PAFC (Phosphoric acid fuel cells) and PEMFC (Proton-exchange membrane fuel cells) for decades and has shown to be durable. It is excellent for usage as a Gas Diffusion Layer in Fuel Cell Applications due to its high mechanical strength, conductivity, and gas absorbency.

The market is driven by the several key factors such as Increase in demand of fuel cells in various industries and Increasing demand from AC and usage in Filtration waters water purifiers. With a heavy increase in the demand of AC (Air Conditioners) and an urgent need for filter water, the demand of Carbon fiber paper has increased tremendously in the near future. According to Ener Demand the global efficiency and demand data base, Saudi Arabia reported a huge rise (approximately 72%) in the demand for Air Conditioning, worldwide, in household electricity use, in the year 2018. Saudi Arabia was followed by UAE (United Arab Emirates) 59%, USA (United States of America) 25% and Malaysia 19%. Additionally, there is a mechanism in which the microbes attach themselves to the microbes and multiply the same on an activated carbon threads throughout its usage process. Thus, in order to avoid the same, the antimicrobial treating ways is introduced. Therefore, with an increase in the demand of filtered water worldwide, there will ultimately be an increase in the Carbon fiber papers in the coming years. However, Low electrochemical activity and small surface area, may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Geographically, APAC is dominating the market over the forecast period for the global Carbon Fiber paper market owing to growing investment in wastewater treatment industry and continuously rising defense budget in the respective countries such as China, India. Furthermore, China is also one of the superpowers in the world in defense sector. Growing investment in defense of China is also increasing the utilization of Proton exchange membrane fuel cells (PEMFC), as PEMFC generate by-products useful in aircraft such as heat for ice prevention, deoxygenated air for fire retardation and drinkable water for use on-board. According to Chinese Central Government, defense budget of China is increasing continuously over the years. Such as, in 2013, the budget was USD 114.3 billion, which went up to USD 175 billion in 2018 and reached USD 209 billion in 2021.

Major market player included in this report are:

Toray

AVcarb Material Solution

SGL

CeTech Co

Osaka Gas Chemicals Co.

Shanghai Hesen

Sainergy Tech, Inc, USA

Wuxi Advanced Therapies

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

<0.2mm

0.2-0.3mm

>0.3mm

By Application:

Energy

Packing

Aerospace

Other

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

