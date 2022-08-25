Clamp-on Ultrasonic flow meter Market In-depth Analysis, Key Players and Geographic Regions to 2030

Global Clamp-on Ultrasonic flow meter Market to reach USD 1157.8 million by 2027. Global Clamp-on Ultrasonic flow meter Market is valued approximately at USD 685.6 Million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.30% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview-

Clamp-on ultrasonic flowmeters are widely used in a variety of applications such as custody flow and process flow. These flowmeters are used to test the accuracy of other flowmeters and to take temporary measurements. Clamp-on ultrasonic flowmeters are in high demand due to their cheap maintenance, extended service life, and simplicity of integration with new technologies.

Moreover, growing demand of flowmeters from end-use industries is creating lucrative growth opportunities for the market growth. The adoption of ultrasonic flowmeters has increased in the oil and gas sector, where it is used in custody transfer applications for precise hydrocarbon measurement. According to International Energy Agency (IEA), the demand of oil over the world, will rise from 42.1 million barrels per day, from the year 2020 to 45.8 million barrels per day, in the year 2022 and 46 million barrels per day, by the year end 2025. Additionally, increasing demand for advanced flow measuring technologies is another factor contributing towards the market growth. However, huge involvement of set up cost is major factor hampering the growth of market.

In 2020, Asia-Pacific held the biggest proportion of the ultrasonic flowmeter market, followed by North America and Europe. The presence of different end-use industries for ultrasonic flowmeters in China and India has proven favourable for the market growth. In February 2019, SUEZ NWS partnered up with Zhuhai Huigang Urban Resources Development Co. Ltd to build and operate a WWTP with a daily capacity of 25 thousand tonnes to treat industrial wastewater generated by industrial companies in the Zhuhai Gaolan Port Economic Zone’s petrochemical park. Furthermore, the Water Environment Partnership in Asia (WEPA) intends to contribute to the improvement of the water environment by providing knowledge and information needed to improve water environment governance. These factors are likely to considerably contribute to the market expansion of clamp-on ultrasonic flowmeters in the area.

Major market player included in this report are:

Siemens

Danfoss

Fuji electric

Badger meter

General electric

Endress+Hauser

Honeywell international

Teledyne

Bronkhorst

EESIFLO

Katronic

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Measurement technology offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Measurement technology:

Transit time

Doppler

Hybrid

By End-user:

Chemical

Water and wastewater

Oil & gas

Pharmaceutical

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

