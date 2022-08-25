Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market Size Estimation, Top Company Shares, Regional Forecasts to 2030

Global Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market to reach USD 15630.64 million by 2027. Global Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market is valued approximately at USD 7367.01 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.34% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview-

The area of cell and gene therapy is revolutionizing way cancer patients and those with genetic disorders are treated. These new therapeutic possibilities enhance patient outcomes dramatically and, in some situations, are curative.

However, manufacturing of such medicines poses complex new challenges. The cost of manufacture remains a significant barrier to clinical translation and commercialization of these potentially game-changing medicines today. To manufacture high-quality medications in a reliable and cost-effective manner, new technologies are required. While patients will benefit from new treatment options, the risks for patients and drug developers are high. The market is driven by the key factors such as Increasing investments of pharmaceutical companies in the Research & Development and Increase in the number of chronic diseases, orthopaedic and other cardiovascular diseases. major pharma firms are boosting their R&D efficiency by investing heavily in R&D, in order to ensure long returns on investments, as well as by collaborating with the R&D centres worldwide. for instance: According to Statista, Roche is expected to be the world’s largest company which is investing heavily in R&D, that is, USD 14 Billion followed by Johnson & Johnson (USD 12.2 Billion), Merck & Co (USD 11.4 Billion), Pfizer (USD 10.5 Billion) and Novartis (USD 10 Billion), by the year 2026. However, increasing in the operational costs, may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Geographically, North America is Dominating the market shares of Cell and gene therapy manufacturing services market owing to rising strategic steps taken by private players and growing number of cancer cases in the region. Furthermore, United States market consists of many prominent players in cell and gene therapy manufacturing services, which are taking strategic steps such as technological advancements, mergers and others to develop new solutions for gene and cell therapy. However, APAC is estimated to be the fastest growing region due to growing development in research and development in cell and gene therapy. Also, China is expected to grow with the highest growth rate during forecast period, due to rising number of approvals by government authorities and growing industrialization of cell and gene therapy in the region

Major market player included in this report are:

Thermo fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

Charles River Laboratories

Lonza

Catalent, Inc.

Takara Bio Inc.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Roche Ltd

Wuxi Advanced Therapies

Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product Types of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Cell

Gene

By Indication:

Oncology

Cardiology

Orthopedic

Other

By Mode:

In house

Contract

By End user:

Pharma and Biotechnology companies

Academic and research Institute

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

