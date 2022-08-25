Electronic Article Surveillance Market Current Status and Future Growth Revenue Period 2022-2030

Global Electronic Article Surveillance Market to reach USD 1.2 billion by 2027. Global Electronic Article Surveillance Market is valued approximately at USD 0.97 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.60% over the forecast period 2021-2027.
Market Overview-
Electronic article surveillance (EAS) is a technological method that uses detection antennas at the store’s exit and hard tags, which are labels attached to the items being produced. These are electronic detectable tags or labels that are attached to products and deactivated by staff personnel once the item has been purchased or checked out.
The EAS system prevents theft from shops, bookstores, and libraries, as well as the removal of property from office buildings. The market is driven by the key factors such as high adoption of Acousto Magnetic System for wider protection in retail stores and protection against inventory losses, shoplifting, and theft. Organized retail crime (ORC) costs the retail industry about USD 30 billion per year, according to the NRF (National Retail Federation). Shoplifting is also a major cause of shrinkage in the retail market, according to the National Retail Security Survey (NRRS). All of these incidents have prompted retailers to install a theft-prevention system, resulting in increased demand for EAS. However, disruption in retail sector affecting the demand may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.
In the electronic article surveillance market, APAC is projected to have the fastest growth rate. An increasing number of apparel and fashion accessory retailers, as well as supermarkets and mass merchandisers, are projected to drive increased demand for EAS systems. Because of the region’s rapid economic growth, increased consumerism, rising standards of living, increasing disposable incomes, and changing lifestyles, supermarket and mass merchandise stores are projected to rise in number, increasing demand for EAS systems.
Major market player included in this report are:
- Checkpoint Systems, Inc.
- Sensormatic Solutions
- Gunnebo Gateway AB
- All-Tag Corporation
- Agon Systems
- Ketec, Inc.
- Shenzhen Emeno Technology
- Dexilon Automation S.L.
- Tag Company (UK) Ltd
- Nedap N.V.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Components:
Tags
Antennas
Deactivators/Detachers
Other Components (Labels and Safer)
By End User:
Clothing & Fashion Accessories
Cosmetics/Pharmacy
Supermarkets and Mass Merchandise Stores
Other End-Users
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact
- Market Segmentation
- Regional Analysis
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
Aim of the Report
- This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.
- Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.
- It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.
- The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.
