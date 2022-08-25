Molybdenum Disulfide Market Trend | Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2030

Global Molybdenum Disulfide Market to reach USD $billion by 2027. Global Molybdenum Disulfide Market is valued approximately at USD $billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 2% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The transition metal dichalcogenide group includes molybdenum disulfide. Molybdenite, a silvery black solid mineral, is found in nature. Molybdenum disulfide has a low friction coefficient of less than 0.1 and is thermally and chemically stable. Dilute acids and oxygen have no effect on the molecule. Molybdenum disulfide is a dry/solid lubricant with exceptional dry lubricating capabilities.

It can resist temperatures of up to 350 degrees Celsius. Increase in demand from various end-user industries and increase in demand for molybdenum disulfide in aerospace and defence industries. For instance, The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) estimates that automobile output will decrease by roughly 2% in 2020. In 2020, the country produced 25,225,242 units, up from 25,750,650 units in 2019. However, in Q1 2021, output increased by 81 percent over Q1 2020 to 6,352,028. Manufacturing activity is increasing, which is boosting demand for lubricants and greases. Thus, the growing end use industries boost the market demand of Molybdenum disulfide market in the forecast years. However, presence of better alternatives may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Geographically, Asia Pacific is dominating the market share of Molybdenum Disulfide market owing to growing construction and electronic industry. China is the world’s largest electronics manufacturing base, and current upstream producers including South Korea, Singapore, and Taiwan are competing aggressively. Electronic products have the highest growth in the consumer electronics aspect of the market in the country in terms of demand.

Major market player included in this report are:

Jinduicheng Molybdenum Group Co. Ltd

American Elements

Luoyang Shenyu Molybdenum Co. Ltd

Songxian Exploiter Molybdenum Co.

Moly metal LLP

Freeport-McMoRan

Centerra Gold Inc.

TRIBOTECC GMBH

Grupo Mexico

Merck KGAA

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Molybdenum Disulfide (MoS2) Powder

Molybdenum Disulfide (MoS2) Crystals

By Application:

Lubricants and Coatings

Semiconductor

Catalysts

Other Applications

By End user Industry:

Automotive

Aerospace and Defence

Electrical and Electronics

Construction

Chemical and Petrochemical

Other End-user Industries

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

