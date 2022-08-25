Sauna and Spa Market Share | Cost Structure Analysis and Forecast to 2030

Global Sauna and Spa Market to reach USD $billion by 2027. Global Sauna and Spa Market is valued approximately at USD $billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2021-2027.
Market Overview-
Sauna refers to a bathhouse, a small room with a typical wooden decor where people take a hot air steam bath to cleanse and refresh their bodies. The therapeutic qualities of a spa and sauna can help with arthritis, allergies, skin problems, and chemical sensitivities. It also improves cardiovascular function, relaxes muscles and relieves aches/pains in both muscles and joints, lowers Alzheimer’s disease by 65 percent, relieves stress, and cleanses the skin, among other benefits.
The market is driven by the key factors such as increasing tourism and rising expenditure capacities of the consumers. For instance, as per Statista, the market size of tourism is forecast to reach USD 1.3 trillion. However, due to the Covid pandemic the market was decreased in 2020. Furthermore, growing adoption of sauna and spa services, especially among geriatric populations, is one of the factors driving up demand for spa services and, as a consequence, significantly contributing to market growth. However, Impact of COVID-19 pandemic, may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.
Geographically, the Global Sauna and Spa market is dominated by North America owing to changing lifestyle and increase in tourism industry. Hotels, luxury hotels, and resorts provide sauna and spa services to these travelers. Sauna and spa services are available as part of a package or as extras in the leisure tourism and hospitality industries.
Major market player included in this report are:
TyloHelo Oy
KLAFS Group
Physiotherm
SAWO Inc.
Sauna King
Effegibi
Narvi Oy
Harvia PLC
Duravit
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product Applications of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Application:
Hotel/Hospitality
Gym/Fitness and Spas
Household
Other Applications
By Type of Market:
New
Renovation/Replacement
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
